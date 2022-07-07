Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,636,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,871,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,658,000. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 6,666.6% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,145,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,391,000 after buying an additional 1,128,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,543,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CERN stock opened at $94.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $95.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.56 and its 200 day moving average is $93.33.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Cerner’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

