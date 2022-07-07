Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.09.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $107.58 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

