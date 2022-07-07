Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Decreased by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

DUK stock opened at $107.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.70. The firm has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.77%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

