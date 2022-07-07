DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,779 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $62,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $599,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $1,497,000. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Shares of DD opened at $54.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average of $71.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

