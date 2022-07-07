Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.33. Approximately 6,714 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,032,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 87.36% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $113.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider Justin Burgess sold 6,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,081,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,290,000 after buying an additional 56,165 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,540,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.