Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.33. Approximately 6,714 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,032,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.
DVAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.33.
In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider Justin Burgess sold 6,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,081,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,290,000 after buying an additional 56,165 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,540,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.
About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
