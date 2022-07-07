Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

In related news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $235,897.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,333.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,991,978.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,634.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $582.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $78.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.05.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 40.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.83%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

