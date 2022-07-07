EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 59.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth $667,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth $203,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.90.

Shares of EGP opened at $157.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.33 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.10.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 45.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.83%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

