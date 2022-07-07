Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.35.

NYSE ESI opened at $17.36 on Monday. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $680.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.00 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,749,000 after purchasing an additional 984,222 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,777,000 after purchasing an additional 357,956 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,276,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,365,000 after purchasing an additional 179,340 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,156,000 after purchasing an additional 45,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,592,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,465,000 after acquiring an additional 515,836 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

