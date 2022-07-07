Empirical Finance LLC Has $265,000 Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMN opened at $88.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $84.95 and a 12-month high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 49.75%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.64.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

