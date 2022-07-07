Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

AVY opened at $165.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.16. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

