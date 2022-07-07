Empirical Finance LLC Raises Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 440,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J opened at $125.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $150.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

