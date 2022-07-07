Empowered Funds LLC Buys 464 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX opened at $140.78 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.32 and a 200-day moving average of $151.44.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.24.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.