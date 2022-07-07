Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given New GBX 2,034 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,235 ($27.06) to GBX 2,034 ($24.63) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,165 ($26.22) to GBX 2,060 ($24.95) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,530 ($30.64) to GBX 2,430 ($29.43) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Entain from GBX 2,590 ($31.36) to GBX 2,200 ($26.64) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Entain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,284.80.

Shares of Entain stock opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. Entain has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $34.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

