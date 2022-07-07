Enteq Technologies (LON:NTQ) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.40

Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14.40 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 14.40 ($0.17). Enteq Technologies shares last traded at GBX 15 ($0.18), with a volume of 4,200 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £10.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.40.

In other Enteq Technologies news, insider Andrew Law bought 142,000 shares of Enteq Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £21,300 ($25,793.17).

Enteq Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

