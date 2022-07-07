Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 39.7% in the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 69,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 19,704 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 147,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 48.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 15.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 499,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 66,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 65,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

