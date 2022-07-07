Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.