EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

EPR opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average of $49.28. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.56. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.54%.

About EPR Properties (Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

