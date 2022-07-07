Exane Derivatives Acquires Shares of 4,316 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 41,629 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 12,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $278,306.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $90,447.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,784.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,641 shares of company stock worth $1,146,023. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Z opened at $34.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.74. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $122.58.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

