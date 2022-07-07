Exane Derivatives Has $215,000 Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Exane Derivatives lessened its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 48,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $2,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 4,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $368,550.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,450 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,315.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $201,226.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at $805,154.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,391 shares of company stock worth $1,258,865 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSM shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Shares of MSM opened at $74.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.20 and its 200-day moving average is $81.50. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 55.66%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

