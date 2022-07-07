Exane Derivatives Increases Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Elastic were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 1,126.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $201,908.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $995,997 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $75.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.73. Elastic has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

About Elastic (Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.