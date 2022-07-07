Exane Derivatives Reduces Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Exane Derivatives lowered its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $327.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $327.14 and its 200 day moving average is $333.80. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $286.41 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.61 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.40.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

