Exane Derivatives Sells 250 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Exane Derivatives decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLM opened at $307.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. TheStreet lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

