Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Position Increased by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.26 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

