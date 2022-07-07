Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives $109.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.43.

A number of research analysts have commented on FN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

NYSE FN opened at $80.83 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $74.57 and a 1-year high of $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average of $98.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $564.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

