FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Position Lowered by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $407.50.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $401.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.67 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $376.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.48.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.94%.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total value of $740,337.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,398.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total transaction of $534,833.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,046 shares of company stock valued at $5,571,479 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

