Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($57.29) to €50.00 ($52.08) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €44.00 ($45.83) to €35.00 ($36.46) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €48.00 ($50.00) to €38.00 ($39.58) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Faurecia S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €60.00 ($62.50) to €40.00 ($41.67) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Faurecia S.E. presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.43.

OTCMKTS:FURCF opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.51. Faurecia S.E. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $55.32.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

