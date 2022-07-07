Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires 209 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 222,241 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $151.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.12. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $378.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.79.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

