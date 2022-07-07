Finning International (TSE:FTT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.49

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$25.49 and last traded at C$25.49, with a volume of 113225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.67.

FTT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a C$46.00 price objective on Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$45.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.58.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Finning International Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David William Cummings sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.37, for a total transaction of C$90,165.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,257,145.59. Also, Director Harold N. Kvisle purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,211,400. Insiders have bought 8,800 shares of company stock worth $254,134 over the last three months.

About Finning International (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

