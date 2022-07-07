First Bancorp Inc ME Sells 887 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Bancorp Inc ME reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $402,283,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $325,310,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $294,547,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $352.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $364.07 and a 200-day moving average of $394.67. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
