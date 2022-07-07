First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. First Mid Bancshares has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $740.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average is $39.22.
First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About First Mid Bancshares (Get Rating)
First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Mid Bancshares (FMBH)
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.