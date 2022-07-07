First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. First Mid Bancshares has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $740.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average is $39.22.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

