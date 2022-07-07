Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Lowered by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 689,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 177,404 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $69,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Fiserv by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its position in Fiserv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FISV. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $93.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.31.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

