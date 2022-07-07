Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,915 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 8,435 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 663.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,118 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,417 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 3,295.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,975 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 168,740 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.19.

Shares of FL stock opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $63.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.42.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

