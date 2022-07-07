Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Short Interest Update

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the May 31st total of 7,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of FL opened at $24.53 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.42.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 173.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

