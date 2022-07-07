Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Given New C$3.30 Price Target at National Bankshares

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$3.30 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial raised their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Foran Mining in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Foran Mining from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Shares of FOM stock opened at C$2.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$486.72 million and a P/E ratio of -76.67. Foran Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.09.

Foran Mining ( CVE:FOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Foran Mining will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Foran Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.