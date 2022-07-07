Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period.

Get Franklin FTSE India ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FLIN opened at $27.97 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.