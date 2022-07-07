Fury Gold Mines’ (FURY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a C$1.60 target price on the stock.
FURY stock opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.89 million and a P/E ratio of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58. Fury Gold Mines has a one year low of C$0.57 and a one year high of C$1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.82.
Fury Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.