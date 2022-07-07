Fury Gold Mines’ (FURY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a C$1.60 target price on the stock.

FURY stock opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.89 million and a P/E ratio of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58. Fury Gold Mines has a one year low of C$0.57 and a one year high of C$1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.82.

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

