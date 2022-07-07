Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.43

Shares of Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.43 and traded as low as $0.31. Galantas Gold shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 52,650 shares changing hands.

Galantas Gold Company Profile

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers. It also produces by-products of silver and lead.

