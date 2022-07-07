Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.43

Shares of Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.43 and traded as low as $0.31. Galantas Gold shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 52,650 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43.
Galantas Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GALKF)
