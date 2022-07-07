GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €36.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($37.50) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.25) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($43.75) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.42) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($52.08) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($46.88) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 13th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €33.18 ($34.56) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €31.97 ($33.30) and a 52 week high of €48.55 ($50.57). The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

