General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,882 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $484,878,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $76,937,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,060,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,036,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4,735.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after buying an additional 197,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GD. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.86.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $219.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.