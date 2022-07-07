Gleason Group Inc. Has $414,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Gleason Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,894,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 350,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.36. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

