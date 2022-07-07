Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 560 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 560 ($6.78) price target on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GLEN. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 650 ($7.87) target price on Glencore in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.02) to GBX 560 ($6.78) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Glencore from GBX 461 ($5.58) to GBX 770 ($9.32) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($8.96) target price on Glencore in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 560 ($6.78) target price on Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 599.23 ($7.26).

Get Glencore alerts:

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 419.35 ($5.08) on Wednesday. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 290.96 ($3.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 548.30 ($6.64). The company has a market cap of £54.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 484.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 457.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.