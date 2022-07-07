Goepper Burkhardt LLC Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $52.75 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.