Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

GTN stock opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.73.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.23 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gray Television will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gray Television news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $1,255,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,409.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James C. Ryan sold 4,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 464,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,373 shares of company stock worth $1,825,261 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

