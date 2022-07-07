Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €34.00 ($35.42) price objective on Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €35.30 ($36.77) price objective on Grenke in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($35.42) price target on Grenke in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($52.08) price target on Grenke in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of Grenke stock opened at €23.14 ($24.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 10.74. Grenke has a 52-week low of €20.98 ($21.85) and a 52-week high of €38.75 ($40.36). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.11, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

