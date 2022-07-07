GSK (NYSE:GSK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

GSK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.07) to GBX 1,900 ($23.01) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.49) to GBX 1,800 ($21.80) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,850.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GSK has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GSK will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in GSK by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,343 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in GSK by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

