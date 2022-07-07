Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($177.08) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HNR1. Barclays set a €144.00 ($150.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($202.08) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($187.50) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($203.13) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($192.71) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €134.95 ($140.57) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($98.70) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($121.22). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €141.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €154.18.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

