Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HVRRY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hannover Rück from €201.00 ($209.38) to €179.00 ($186.46) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hannover Rück from €165.00 ($171.88) to €174.00 ($181.25) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hannover Rück from €145.70 ($151.77) to €138.80 ($144.58) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hannover Rück from €210.00 ($218.75) to €205.00 ($213.54) in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannover Rück has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.56. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $102.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 4.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.4989 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Hannover Rück’s payout ratio is currently 38.33%.

Hannover Rück Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

