Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after buying an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $754,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20,160.8% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 239,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,304.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,262.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,557.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

