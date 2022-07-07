Head to Head Analysis: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) vs. Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordea Bank Abp $11.62 billion 2.76 $4.30 billion $0.96 8.89 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group $17.19 billion 2.51 $4.18 billion N/A N/A

Nordea Bank Abp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.

Profitability

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordea Bank Abp 34.47% 11.50% 0.66% Australia and New Zealand Banking Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Nordea Bank Abp has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nordea Bank Abp and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordea Bank Abp 0 4 5 0 2.56 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Nordea Bank Abp presently has a consensus target price of $45.43, indicating a potential upside of 432.63%. Given Nordea Bank Abp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nordea Bank Abp is more favorable than Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.

Dividends

Nordea Bank Abp pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Nordea Bank Abp pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Nordea Bank Abp beats Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices. The Business Banking segment offers payments, cash management, cards, working capital management, and finance solutions to corporate and personal customers. The Large Corporates and Institutions segment provides financing, cash management and payment, investment banking, and securities services, as well as capital market products to corporate and institutional customers. The Asset and Wealth Management segment offers investment, savings, and risk management solutions to high net worth individuals and institutional investors. This segment also offers life and pensions products and services. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services. It also provides asset financing for medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups. The company's Institutional division offers documentary trade, supply chain and commodity financing, cash management solutions, deposits, payments, and clearing services; loan syndication, loan structuring and execution, project and export finance, debt structuring and acquisition finance, and corporate advisory services, as well as loan products; and risk management services. It serves governments, and global institutional and corporate customers. The company's New Zealand division provides banking and wealth management services to consumer, and private banking and small business banking customers through its Internet and app-based digital solutions, network of branches, mortgage specialists, relationship managers, and contact centers; and traditional relationship banking and financial solutions for medium to large enterprises, agricultural business segments, and government and government-related entities. Its Pacific division offers retail products, and traditional relationship banking and financial solutions. This division serves retail customers, small to medium-sized enterprises, institutional customers, and governments. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited has a strategic partnership with Cashrewards Limited to launch Cashrewards MaxTM for Australia and New Zealand consumer credit and debit card holders. The company was founded in 1835 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

