Head to Head Comparison: Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) and Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Castor Maritime and Tsakos Energy Navigation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Tsakos Energy Navigation 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tsakos Energy Navigation has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.19%. Given Tsakos Energy Navigation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tsakos Energy Navigation is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Castor Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Castor Maritime and Tsakos Energy Navigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime 39.57% 21.17% 15.93% Tsakos Energy Navigation -25.33% -3.72% -1.65%

Volatility & Risk

Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tsakos Energy Navigation has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Castor Maritime and Tsakos Energy Navigation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime $132.05 million 0.89 $52.27 million $0.62 2.10 Tsakos Energy Navigation $546.12 million 0.30 -$151.40 million ($8.38) -1.08

Castor Maritime has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tsakos Energy Navigation. Tsakos Energy Navigation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Castor Maritime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Castor Maritime beats Tsakos Energy Navigation on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Castor Maritime (Get Rating)

Castor Maritime Inc. provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dry Bulk, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, and Handysize Tanker. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 29 vessels primarily consisting of two Handysize tanker vessels, seven Aframax/LR2 tanker vessels, and 14 dry bulk vessels. Castor Maritime Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation (Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.